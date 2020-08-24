Officials see a grim picture in flood-ravaged hamlets

Many tribal families still sheltered on hills, several areas remain marooned

“Five days ago, we trekked the hill with empty hands to protect ourselves from floods. With the material supplied by the government we have pitched a tent and have been cooking food. There has been no other relief till now,” Punem Veerayamma told the officials who visited the villages on Monday.

The family of the woman along with some other families has been taking shelter on a hill.

A team comprising Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar, Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Unguturu MLA Uppalla Vasu Babu, K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana and Polavaram DSP M. Venkateswara Rao trekked the hill and enquired about the well-being of the victims.

Speaking to this correspondent over the phone on the prevailing situation there, the ITDA Project Officer said the government shifted some victims to rehabilitation centres while some other families were still staying on the hills.

“ITDA supplied kerosene, candles, groceries, vegetables and other essentials. We arranged generators at some places. The Grama Volunteers, medical teams and police have been visiting the victims on the hills for necessary help and protection,” he said. “We visited the habitations in Madhavapuram, Kothur and Kondrukota by travelling on boats. The fury of the Godavari is severe in some hamlets,” said Mr. Balaraju.

‘We have lost everything’

The Koya and Kondareddy tribes and some other communities inhabiting the areas ravaged by the flood suffered a huge loss. The government would help the victims in all aspects, said the MP.

The officials said they were told by a victim in Madhavapuram, Moslem Rajeswari, that the flood water had reached the roof level of their huts and all their household material, including utensils, furniture, clothes and fishing nets were washed away in the current. In some hamlets in Kothur mandal the roads were still under water and houses filled with slush. “We cautioned the residents not to enter their houses without cleaning them properly as snakes or other poisonous reptiles could be hiding inside,” Mr. Suryanarayana said.

Mr. Balaraju said local officials were told to supply essentials to the victims until the situation returns to normal.