Officials search land, buildings for new Konaseema district

The officials have intensified the exercise to identify the building, infrastructure and government land available to set up the administrative buildings in Amalapuram mandal for the new district of Konaseema being carved out of the East Godavari district.

The new district will consist of the entire Konaseema region with Ramachandrapuram and Amalapuram revenue divisions.

On Monday, East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and SP M. Raveendranath Babu inspected various buildings and land belonging to the Endowments Department in Amalapuram town and rural mandals. The Endowment Department authorities were told to explore the possibility to spare the vacant land required to set up the administrative buildings for the new district.

The revenue, survey, endowments departments are engaged in finalizing the land and buildings for the new district.