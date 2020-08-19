Officials scramble to tackle post-flood scene

T. Appala Naidu

19 August 2020 23:33 IST

Viral fevers have emerged as a new challenge, says ITDA official

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor) has zeroed in on 75 habitations affected by the flood in the Godavari. Bleaching and fogging of all households is being undertaken prevent outbreak of viral fevers. In Rampa Agency’s Devipatnam mandal, at least 30 habitations have been affected.

“The flood has started receding. However, a new challenge in the form of viral fevers is emerging,” ITDA Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana told The Hindu.

Enumeration

“Essential commodities are being supplied to all the affected habitations. A dedicated team is tasked with bleaching, fogging and survey of all the households to identify the spread of viral fevers. The teams are also enumerating the number of affected families to sanction the flood relief of ₹2,000,” said Mr. Venkata Ramana.

The ITDA, medical and health staff, revenue, and police are making all-out efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and viral fevers, mostly malaria, in the Chintoor Agency. The two NDRF teams will remain stationed in the area until normalcy prevails.

By Wednesday, about 23 boats and 9 launches had pressed into service to facilitate distribution of essentials and medicines among residents of cut-off areas by special teams.

A 33-kv line supplying power to the flood-affected habitations has been restored. However, relief camps will remain open across the Agency, accommodating those who have been evacuated for some days, until the situation returns to normal.

Those living in the upstream Sir Arthur Cotton (SAC) Barrage at Dowleswaram heaved a sigh of relief as the water level began receding since Tuesday evening.

However, the irrigation and revenue authorities are on the alert as the discharge at the SAC was above 17.75 lakh cusecs, considered to be ‘dangerous level.’