Officials scout for place on G Hill to install YSR’s statue

Officials inspecting the place for installation of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue, near Polavaram project, on Saturday.

POLAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

28 November 2020 23:39 IST

‘A report will soon be submitted to Chief Minister’

Officials of the Polavaram project and the AP Green and Beautification Corporation on Saturday visited the G Hill located near the project site, and searched for a suitable place for installation of the statue of the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Polavaram Chief Engineer B. Sudhakar Babu, Superintending Engineer M. Nagi Reddy and AP Green and Beautification Corporation Managing Director M. Chandra Mohan Reddy were among others who scouted for the site.

“A huge statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy will be installed on the G Hill on the borders of West and East Godavari districts and near the project. A report will be submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the height of the statue and beautification of the hill,” the officials said.

NABARD officials’ visit

Meanwhile, NABARD Assistant Regional Manager, Andhra Pradesh, P. Ramalakshmi, technical consultant S.N. Raju, and other bank officials visited the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation project, and the Polavaram and Guddigudem projects to know about their status and progress of works.