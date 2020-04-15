Officials rush to Yerraguntla, ask residents to be cautious

Yerraguntla, a tiny town in Jammalamadugu constituency in the district, grabbed attention for wrong reason as a COVID-19 positive case emerged on Tuesday.

MLA M. Sudheer Reddy, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan rushed to the town on Wednesday and asked residents of the Yeruvaka Gangamma temple area on Muddanur Road, where the positive case was found, not to get disheartened.

Interacting with the residents, the officials suggested them to take symptoms such as fever, running nose and difficulty in breathing seriously.

The ward volunteers had already been pressed into service to conduct a door-to-door survey. Details of the affected person’s primary and secondary contacts were being gathered.

Mr. Hari Kiran ordered the spraying of sodium hypochloride all over the town and sprinkling of bleaching powder along the roadsides immediately. He further directed that the throat swab samples of the ANMs, sanitary workers and ward volunteers be also taken.

Social distancing

He attributed the virus spread to people who returned to the district from various places, and stressed the need for maintaining social distancing and home quarantine. He also hinted at providing essential commodities to the residents at their doorstep in the containment zone.