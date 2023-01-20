HamberMenu
Officials review arrangements for Republic Day celebrations at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada

600 police personnel will be deployed for bandobust, says Additional DG

January 20, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Coordinator for Chief Minister’s programmes and MLC Talasila Raghu Ram, along with Additional DG Shankha Brata Bagchi on Friday visited Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) and reviewed the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar and other officers explained the arrangements to the Additional DG.

Security would be beefed up with about 600 police officers, including a few IPS officers. Ten contingents would participate in the RD parade at IGMC, Mr. Bagchi said.

The Collector said that all arrangements were being made at the venue as many VVIPs and VIPs were likely to attend the event.

Mr. Bagchi directed the police to take measures to prevent traffic snarls.

Joint Collector Srivas Nupur, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh, Deputy Commissioners of Police A.B.T.S. Udaya Rani and K. Srinivas Rao and other officers were among those who reviewed the arrangements.

