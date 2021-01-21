Officials review arrangements for President’s one-day visit

Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to arrive at Madanapalle on Feb. 7

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta and Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for President Ram Nath Kovind’s one-day visit to Madanapalle and Sadum mandals in Chittoor district scheduled for February 7.

The officials inspected the BT College grounds, Satsangh Foundation premises in Madanapalle and the Peepal Grove School at Sadum. As per official itinerary, the President would arrive at Madanapalle by helicopter at 12.30 p.m. and visit Satsangh Foundation, where he would attend the specified programmes.

After visiting Sadum at 3.30 p.m., Mr. Ram Nath Kovind would fly to Bengaluru. The official machinery involved in making arrangements for the President’s visit were sought to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and keep the paraphernalia such as gloves, facemasks and sanitizers ready at all the venues.

The officials of the Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments were asked to keep all the areas coming under the roadmap properly sanitised. The Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited staff was directed to maintain uninterrupted power supply during the visit.

District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah, Deputy Transport Commissioner Basi Reddy, Deputy SPs A. Ravimanohar Achari and K. Kesappa, Satsangh Foundation’s spiritual leader Mumtaj Ali Khan and senior officials took part in the Collector’s inspections.