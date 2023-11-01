Officials resolve to make Annamayya district ‘child marriage-free’

November 01, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

A call was given to eradicate child marriage in the backward Anammayya district by speakers at a one-day district-level workshop for officials of line departments, on the prevention of child marriages, held in Rayachoti on November 1 (Wednesday).

Collector P.S. Gireesha, who chaired a meeting at the workshop, appealed to the citizens to report child marriages to the authorities by dialling the Child Helpline 1098 as part of social responsibility.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao cautioned the people to be aware of the legal consequences of attending such weddings, saying that the guests attending child marriages would also be treated as ‘accused’.

MLA Gandikota Srikanth Reddy said the State government, taking note of the prevalence of child marriages in the backward pockets of the State, alerted all government departments to work in tandem to prevent them.

Mohammad Nawaz Basha (Madanapalle) also attended the meeting where the members resolved to work towards making every village secretariat a ‘Child marriage-free Sachivalayam’ and get the district rid of the social evil.

