HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials resolve to make Annamayya district ‘child marriage-free’

SP Krishna Rao warns people against attending such marriages saying that the guests attending child marriages would also be treated as ‘accused’

November 01, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan
(From left) MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Collector P.S. Gireesha and B. Krishna Rao release a poster on the prevention of child marriages, at an awareness workshop held in Rayachoti on Wednesday.

(From left) MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Collector P.S. Gireesha and B. Krishna Rao release a poster on the prevention of child marriages, at an awareness workshop held in Rayachoti on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A call was given to eradicate child marriage in the backward Anammayya district by speakers at a one-day district-level workshop for officials of line departments, on the prevention of child marriages, held in Rayachoti on November 1 (Wednesday).

Collector P.S. Gireesha, who chaired a meeting at the workshop, appealed to the citizens to report child marriages to the authorities by dialling the Child Helpline 1098 as part of social responsibility.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao cautioned the people to be aware of the legal consequences of attending such weddings, saying that the guests attending child marriages would also be treated as ‘accused’.

MLA Gandikota Srikanth Reddy said the State government, taking note of the prevalence of child marriages in the backward pockets of the State, alerted all government departments to work in tandem to prevent them.

Mohammad Nawaz Basha (Madanapalle) also attended the meeting where the members resolved to work towards making every village secretariat a ‘Child marriage-free Sachivalayam’ and get the district rid of the social evil.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / children

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.