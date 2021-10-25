Andhra Pradesh

Officials rescue baby girl ‘abandoned’ at PNBS

An unidentified woman abandoned a one-year-old girl at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here on Sunday.

On receiving information, officials of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department rescued the baby girl and shifted her to a private child care institution.

“The baby is in good health. A complaint has been lodged with the Krishnalanka police,” said DCPU protection officer Y. Johnson.

According to the passengers, a woman loitered some time in the bus station and later abandoned the baby girl on a platform.

The baby would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and sent for medical examination on Monday, said District Child Protection Officer Ch. Vijay Kumar.

Efforts were being made to trace the woman through the CCTV footage, Mr. Johnson said.


Comments
