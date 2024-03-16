ADVERTISEMENT

Officials remove flags of various political parties, cover statues as MCC comes into force

March 16, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Flexis, banners and flags of the political parties were being removed as per the Model Code of Conduct

The Hindu Bureau

Workers masking the statue of a political leader at Uppaluru village in Krishna district as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on Saturday.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force from Saturday evening, officials were seen removing the flags and banners of various political parties at different places.

Workers of municipalities and panchayats were busy clearing and implementing the MCC from 4 p.m. onwards on Saturday. At Uppaluru village in Krishna district, the Panchayat workers were seen masking the statues of the political leaders erected at the junctions. They removed the flags of different parties at the local bus stops.

“We received orders from the officers to remove cut outs, flexis and flags of the political parties arranged at public places,” said a worker who was busy untying the banners. In Vijayawada, workers removed the banners of the leaders at different places on Saturday, after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Flags tied to the poles on the road dividers, electric poles and iron stands at the public places were removed. The workers were seen carrying the removed flags and banners on trucks.

Meanwhile, election mood was seen in the party cadres of Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party, Jana Sena Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, CPI, CPI(M) and other parties after the ECI announced the election schedule. Leaders of the political parties and the voters were glued to the televisions to know the election schedule during the press conference of the Election Commission.

In some villages, activists were seen dancing and celebrating the moment by carrying the party flags, after the ECI announced the election schedule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US