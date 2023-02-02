ADVERTISEMENT

Official’s remarks against teachers baseless, demeaning, allege APTF leaders

February 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

P Sujatha Varma
They were meant to divert attention from rising problems in the education sector, says MLC

Member of the Legislative Council from North Andhra Teachers’ Constituency P. Raghu Varma on Thursday accused Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash of making baseless allegations against teachers “to divert attention from the several accumulated problems in the school education sector that need immediate resolution.

Addressing a meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) State sub-committee meeting, Mr. Varma said teachers in the State were under attack and that the Principal Secretary’s remarks against the fraternity were demeaning to their dignity. He said teachers were overburdened with work and denied promotions. “Instead of initiating effective measures to address the long-pending issues in the education sector, the Principal Secretary is trying to divert attention by turning the tables on the teachers and holding them responsible for the existing problems,” he said.

The Federation’s general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy demanded immediate constitution of the 12 th Pay Revision Commission, release of the arrears of the 11 th PRC and pending DAs and repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The APTF State president Ch. Manjula presided over the meeting attended by the vice-presidents A. Syam Sundar Reddy, K. Ashok Kumar, K. Naga Someswaramma and T. Trinad, secretaries B. Narasimhulu, D. Saraswathi, Solmon Raju, Syyed Chand Basha, B. Raghu Babu and N. Ravi Kumar besides other leaders.

