Officials release 4.01 lakh cusecs from Prakasam Barrage, first warning level issued

With the water level increasing in Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage, officials discharged 4.01 lakh cusecs to the downstream by 1 p.m. on Friday, and issued first warning level.

According to the Irrigation authorities, discharge from Pulichintala project was about 4.25 lakh cusecs, and the flood level was raising in the river.

Collector A.Md. Imtiaz along with other officials visited the barrage and enquired about the flood situation with the barrage authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz alerted the Revenue, Irrigation, Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply, Police and other department officials and asked them to take steps to prevent human and animal loss.

The Disaster Management officials asked the fishermen and the villagers not to go in to the river as the flood level was raising.

“Villagers are requested not to venture into the river on small and manual boats for taking bath and swimming. People staying in low lying areas should move to safer places,” the Collector said.

Officials cautioned the people residing on the river bank in the downstream and cooperate the police and other staff as the flood level may raise further.