Officials rapped for poor condition at Child Care Institutions in Vijayawada

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Member V.S.V. Krishna Kumar has pulled up officials over the poor maintenance of stores and toilets at a private Child Care Institution (CCI), run by an NGO, in Krishna district on Monday.

Mr. Krishna Kumar, along with Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) district Assistant Project Director (APD) M. Prameela Rani, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar and staff inspected ‘Sishu Gruha’ run by the government at Buddavaram village.

Untidy store room, rotten vegetables, stale garlic greeted the officials when they visited the shelter home. Expressing anger for poor maintenance of the store room, they asked the workers to throw away the damaged material and sanitize the premises immediately.

They also chided the staff for not maintaining separate personal kits, including towels, soaps and tooth paste for children. “The CCI and the Sishu Gruha should maintain separate water bottles, towels, soaps, meals plates, glasses and bed sheets. The staff should change the curtains and clothes, wash them properly and use sanitizers,” Mr. Vijay Kumar said.

Ms. Prameela Rani enquired whether the children or the staff are suffering from cold, cough and fever and asked them to take all precautions to prevent COVID-19. Later, they visited ‘Swadhara Home’ being run by WD&CW department for destitute and homeless girls and women, located at Hanuman Junction.

“The Child Protection Network of Vijayawada donated hand gloves, sanitizers, hand wash solutions and masks, which would be distributed to the homes. Donors are requested to come forward to help the orphan children staying in homes,” said Mr. Vijay Kumar.

“The inspections were done as per the instructions of the Supreme Court and High Court to maintain the COVID-19 protocol,” Mr. Krishna Kumar told The Hindu.