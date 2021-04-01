Officials ramp up inoculation drive as COVID cases surge in Tirupati

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan giving a mask to a two-wheeler rider near Kadapa on Wednesday.

Industries Department organises awareness campaign in Sri City

Even as the State is witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the official machinery in Tirupati is on its toes to create awareness, enforcing wearing of masks and maintenance of social distance, apart from giving an impetus to the vaccination drive.

The two-day special vaccination drive conducted for frontline workers by the TUDA Chairman C. Bhaskar Reddy ended on Wednesday. Media persons, teachers, police pesonnel, health professionals, lab technicians and government employees took the first dose of the vaccine.

Similarly, the two-day vaccination camp conducted at the corporate headquarters of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), drew to a close on Wednesday. Discom Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranatha Rao cautioned against shying away from getting inoculated.

“It will not only put their lives at stake, but also their colleagues and family members,” he said and mentioned that the Discom had lost several lives last year due to virus. He urged the employees to get vaccinated immediately.

Meanwhile, the Industries Department organised an awareness campaign for all senior HR managers in Sri City, where Pratap Reddy, General Manager of District Industries Centre, Chittoor, APIIC Zonal Manager Shuvana Sony and Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy cautioned the participants on the precuationery measures in view of the surge in the infection.

Standard Operating Procedure

They explained the need to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and adopt measures to reduce the severity of the disease such as periodical sanitation of factories, machinery and vehicles entering the premises and thermal scanning of employees.

‘Wearing mask must’

In Kadapa district, police personnel led by Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan stood at Utukuru circle and explained the people about the importance of wearing mask.

He distributed masks to the passers-by and violation of mask rule would be viewed seriously.