The Hindu Bureau October 25, 2022 19:43 IST

Officials of the Department of Legal Metrology inspecting the packets of firecrackers at a retail shop in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

ANANTAPUR Officials of the Department of Legal Metrology, on October 24 (Monday), raided 19 retail and wholesale firecrackers shops in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts and imposed a penalty of ₹48,000 for selling products that did not have basic product information on the packages. Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology N. Swamy and Inspector M. Mohammed Ghouse, along with other staff members, inspected the records and packets kept for sale to check for the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), address and contact number of the manufacturers, and consumer helpline numbers on the packages. Mr. Swamy said that 12 cases were registered and a penalty of ₹48,000 was levied on shop owners who had been violating the norms. He added that the final verdict on six other shops was pending.



