Officials raid RBKs in State, verify e-crop booking, e-KYC compliance

In a joint operation, officials of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) in association with the Agriculture department conducted raids on the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the State on Saturday.

The teams inspected about 50 RBKs in Bapatla, West Godavari, Chittoor, Palnadu, Kakinada, Eluru, Srikakulam and other districts.

The officials observed that the toll-free No. 14400 (to complain on corruption) was not displayed at many RBKs. The e-crop booking was not completed in the Ranasthalam RBK of Srikakulam district and the Yedida RBK of Konaseema district, said V&E Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi.

In the Undi RBK in West Godavari district, e-KYC of farmers was yet to be completed. The list of the beneficiaries of various programmes was not displayed in the Kothagudem RBK of Eluru district.

The officials verified the stock particulars of urea and other material in the RBKs, Mr. Bagchi said.