Officials raid RBKs in State, verify e-crop booking, e-KYC compliance

Many kendras did not display toll-free No. 14400, says vigilance Director General

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 24, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a joint operation, officials of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) in association with the Agriculture department conducted raids on the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the State on Saturday.

The teams inspected about 50 RBKs in Bapatla, West Godavari, Chittoor, Palnadu, Kakinada, Eluru, Srikakulam and other districts.

The officials observed that the toll-free No. 14400 (to complain on corruption) was not displayed at many RBKs. The e-crop booking was not completed in the Ranasthalam RBK of Srikakulam district and the Yedida RBK of Konaseema district, said V&E Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Undi RBK in West Godavari district, e-KYC of farmers was yet to be completed. The list of the beneficiaries of various programmes was not displayed in the Kothagudem RBK of Eluru district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The officials verified the stock particulars of urea and other material in the RBKs, Mr. Bagchi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Agriculture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app