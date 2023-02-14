Officials raid brick kilns, quarries and shops under ‘Operation Sveccha’

February 14, 2023 06:24 am | Updated February 13, 2023 10:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of various departments and NGOs are participating in ‘Operation Svechha’, aimed at weeding out the menace of bonded labour and child labour in the State.

A special drive has been taken up in connection with ‘Anti-Bonded Labour Day’, on February 9. ‘Operation Svechha’, was being taken up by the police in association with Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), Crime Investigation Department (CID), International Justice Mission (IJM), Labour, Education, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), Medical and Health, Social Welfare and Revenue Departments and NGOs, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

“As part of this drive, the team was inspecting brick kilns, hotels, restaurants, quarries, shops, cinema halls, factories and other establishments. Ten cases have been booked against employers for engaging children in work,” said NTR District Deputy Commissioner of Labour (DCL) M. Srimannarayana.

Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson K. Suvartha said that four children were produced before the CWC on Monday, and they would be referred to Child Care Institutions (CCI) for temporary shelter.

“Raids were conducted on gold shops, stalls at Gunadala Mary Matha Utsavams, brick kilns, quarries and other establishments,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Administration) M. Sathi Babu.

Speaking to The Hindu, Disha Mahila Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V.V. Naidu said that cases would be booked against the accused under Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

Child Protection Officers of NTR and Krishna districts, G. Rama and Y. Johnson, said the raids will be conducted up to February 15, to rescue the bonded labourers and child labourers.

“We have information that some owners of aqua processing and exports units, industries and brick links engaged children and some workers of Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and other States as bonded labourers. Steps would be taken to rescue and unite the victims with their families,” said WD&CW Project Director G. Uma Devi.

