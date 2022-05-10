Officials put on alert as Asani moves towards A.P. coast

State Disaster Response Force deployed, says Home Minister

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has instructed the officials to remain alert as the severe cyclonic storm Asani is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The severe cyclonic storm is likely to move close to Kakinada and Visakhapatnam coasts on May 11 morning and weaken gradually, a forecast by the India Meteorology Department (IMD) said on May 10 (Tuesday) afternoon.

The Home Minister on Tuesday on appealed to the people living near the sea coast to be alert. She said the fishermen must not venture into the sea and directed the officials to be ready for any possible emergency.

Ms. Vanitha, enquired about the movement of ‘Asani’ from the officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority. “State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed to undertake rescue operations,” she said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10 th Battalion Commander Zahid Khan said that the officers were in touch with the administrations of the coastal districts in north Andhra Pradesh.

NDRF teams are being deployed in the vulnerable areas, Mr. Khan said.