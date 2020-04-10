Officials put massive paddyprocurement plan in place

Officials of the Agriculture, Civil Supplies and Markfed have made arrangements to procure 32.71 lakh tonnes paddy harvested during the rabi season.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the government is taking all measures to procure the stocks directly.

The government recently issued a circular for procurement, packing and transportation of the produce, seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, which come under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Officials and police should allow labourers to taking part in harvesting, packing and transport activities but at the same time ensure they they wear masks and follow the social social distancing norm.

Special Commissioner (Agriculture) H. Arun Kumar told The Hindu that to overcome the shortage of labour, the department has planned to arrange about 3,000 harvesting machines across the State.

“According to reports, paddy was raised in about 8.04 lakh hectares and maize in 1.78 lakh hectares. About 47 % paddy harvesting has been completed as of April 7 and in the case of maize, it is 54.54 % ,” said Mr. Arun Kumar.

The yield was good and farmers have been urging the government to make arrangements for procurement of produce.

Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director A. Surya Kumari said the government is planning to procure 32.71 lakh tonnes paddy by setting up 1,280 procurement centres across the State.

“We have alerted all 11,000 Village Agriculture Assistants. We are expecting 14.50 lakh tonnes of maize and 4.84 lakh tonnes of bengal gram production. In inaccessible areas and small pockets, manual harvesting is being done,” Mr. Arun Kumar said.

The government has fixed ₹1, 900 as rent for harvesting machine per hour. It would be ₹2,000 per hour in some districts depending on the demand. If any owner demands more than the prescribed rent, farmers may dial ‘1902’, the Special Commissioner said.

Two categories

The produce has been divided into two categories — perishable and non-perishable. All precautions would be taken while collecting and transporting the produce. It would be stored properly, Mr. Arun Kumar said.

Harvesting machines would be distributed as per acreage. The equipment will be shifted from Nellore and Prakasam districts and from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka too, he said.

“We urge the farmers not to panic and sell produce below MSP. Severe action would taken against middlemen if they try to take advantage of the situation,” the Special Commissioner warned.