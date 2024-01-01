ADVERTISEMENT

Officials present competitive exam books and bookshelves to Konaseema District Collector as New Year gifts

January 01, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - AMALAPURAM 

They will be sent to 55 hostels in the district, says Collector

The Hindu Bureau

An official presenting books to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla as a New Year gift at Amalapuram on Monday.

AMALAPURAM

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseeam District Collector Himanshu Shukla on Monday received thousands of competitive books and bookshelves from officials as New Year gifts. Mr. Himanshu has given a call to gift books instead of flowers and diaries marking the New Year celebrations.

On Monday, the officials presented thousands of competitive books, dictionaries, and magazines to the Collector. Many officials have also subscribed to the magazines for some years in the name of the respective welfare hostels. 

In an official release, Mr. Himanshu has stated, “The books and bookshelves would be sent to the 55 hostels for use of students.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US