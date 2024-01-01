Officials present competitive exam books and bookshelves to Konaseema District Collector as New Year gifts

January 01, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseeam District Collector Himanshu Shukla on Monday received thousands of competitive books and bookshelves from officials as New Year gifts. Mr. Himanshu has given a call to gift books instead of flowers and diaries marking the New Year celebrations.

On Monday, the officials presented thousands of competitive books, dictionaries, and magazines to the Collector. Many officials have also subscribed to the magazines for some years in the name of the respective welfare hostels.

In an official release, Mr. Himanshu has stated, “The books and bookshelves would be sent to the 55 hostels for use of students.”