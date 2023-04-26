Officials plan to exploit tourism potential in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh

April 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

District Tourism Promotion Council on Wednesday proposed to exploit the tourism potential of backwaters and channels of the Godavari, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary and beaches along the coastline of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla and A.P. Tourism Development Authority and Revenue officials on Wednesday listed out a few places to be developed with necessary infrastructure and boating facilities for the tourists.

In an official release, Mr. Himanshu Shukla has said that the boating facility would be improved with more tourist amenities at Dindi, Pasarlapudi and beaches at Antarvedi, Chintalnor, S. Yanam and Vodalarevu in the Konaseema region.

The officials have also identified a few places where land would be gathered to promote tourism in the Konaseema district.