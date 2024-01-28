GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials pat players who won big in Taekwondo tourney

Officials in both NTR and Krishna districts congratulated the students on their victory and expressed hope that they get to play and win at national and international levels

January 28, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani

In the recent Juniors and Seniors National Taekwondo Championship 2023-2024, held in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, seven players brought laurels to the NTR and Krishna districts.

In the Senior’s division, S. Sanjana won a gold medal in Pair Poomsae and a bronze in Kyorugi (49-53 Kgs weight category), Sk. Chan Basha won two gold medals in Men’s Pair Poomsae, Group Poomsae and silver in Individual Poomsae, P. Victor Adithya won a gold medal in Men’s Group Poomsae and K. Krishna Vamsi won a gold medal in Men’s Group Poomsae.

In Junior’s division, M. Yona won a gold medal in Kyorugi (46-48 Kgs weight category), S. Pavani Sai won a bronze medal in Individual Poomsae and a silver in Group Poomsae and Y. Chandrika Naidu won a silver medal in Group Poomsae.

Officials in both NTR and Krishna districts congratulated the students on their victory and expressed hope that they get to play and win at national and international levels.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.