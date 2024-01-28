Officials pat players who won big in Taekwondo tourney

January 28, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

In the recent Juniors and Seniors National Taekwondo Championship 2023-2024, held in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, seven players brought laurels to the NTR and Krishna districts.

In the Senior’s division, S. Sanjana won a gold medal in Pair Poomsae and a bronze in Kyorugi (49-53 Kgs weight category), Sk. Chan Basha won two gold medals in Men’s Pair Poomsae, Group Poomsae and silver in Individual Poomsae, P. Victor Adithya won a gold medal in Men’s Group Poomsae and K. Krishna Vamsi won a gold medal in Men’s Group Poomsae.

In Junior’s division, M. Yona won a gold medal in Kyorugi (46-48 Kgs weight category), S. Pavani Sai won a bronze medal in Individual Poomsae and a silver in Group Poomsae and Y. Chandrika Naidu won a silver medal in Group Poomsae.

Officials in both NTR and Krishna districts congratulated the students on their victory and expressed hope that they get to play and win at national and international levels.