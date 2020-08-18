Officials on their toes as flood fury continues

Several villages face inundation threat as discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage remains high

East Godavari district officials are on their toes preparing themselves to meet any exigency as the water levels in the Godavari remains at dangerous level at Sir Arthur Cotton (SAC) Barrage at Dowleswaram on Tuesday.

The discharge of flood water at the barrage was above 22.24 lakh cusecs, and most of it was being released into the branches of the river Godavari – Vasistha, Vynateyi and Gowthami – that would expect to inundate more number of habitations.

In an official communication to the officials who are on the flood duty, the authorities have stated that Polavaram project officials were getting the flood bank strengthened.

The revenue and irrigation officials are arranging a huge number of sand bags by procuring sand from the stock points to plug the breaches developed along the bund of the Godavari.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya said that the flood water level in several habitations in the Devipatnam mandal was between 7 and 12 feet on Tuesday.

Medical teams deployed

“The flood level is expected to come down in the next 72 hours. As many as 32 medical teams have been deployed across Devipatnam mandal to,” added Mr. Adithya.

At least four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been posted in Devipatnam mandal to help the officials carry out the rescue operations.