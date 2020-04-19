Officials on their toes after RMP in remote village tests positive

The Prakasam district administration has unveiled a containment action plan at Ravinuthala village in Korisapadu mandal in the wake of one medical practitioner (RMP) from the village testing positive for coronavirus.

The health workers under the overall supervision of District Collector Pola Bhaskar identified over 40 primary contacts of the RMP who is now under treatment in the Narayana Medical College Hospital in Nellore and shifted them to quarantine centres. All roads leading to the remote village, near Korisapadu, were sealed. The Collector asked the secondary contacts to either move to quarantine centres or be in home isolation. Health workers conducted a survey in the cluster.

Meanwhile, much to the relief of the district administration, all the 12 test reports received on Sunday turned out to be negative. As many as 43 persons, including 26 from Ongole, were under treatment.

The test results of 1,094 persons, including 212 samples sent on Sunday, were awaited, said COVID-19 Nodal Officer J. Richards.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal ventured into the narrow lanes of Chirala, including the Perala Mosque centre, Salamon centre and Nawabpeta on a motorcycle to strictly enforce the lockdown. Five persons who had returned from New Delhi had tested positive in the handloom town.

Nellore SP’s warning

In Nellore, District Collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu along with Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan and Municipal Commissioner P.V.V.S. Murthy visited the Stonehousepeta area on Sunday to monitor the lockdown as the number of active cases in the district touched a high of 64. While two persons died, one person had recovered in the district.

The SP warned of stern action, including registering of criminal cases, against those stepping out of homes without any valid reason.