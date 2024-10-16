Officials on high alert amid heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh

The depression in the Bay of Bengal has brought moderate to heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Sri Sathya Sai district received moderate to heavy rainfall in Dharmavaram, Puttaparthi, and Hindupur mandals. The district recorded 353 mm of rainfall till Wednesday evening. Minor flooding was also reported in some low-lying areas of Puttaparthi and Hindupur mandals, bordering Karnataka.

Expecting heavy rainfall on Thursday, the district administration has kept officials on guard in the western mandals. According to officials, no major damage was reported to agriculture.

Chittoor

In Chittoor district, western mandals of Kuppam, Shantipuram, Ramakuppam, Gudupalle, and V. Kota received no rainfall, while heavy rain was reported in the eastern mandals of Nagari, Karvetinagaram and Vedurukuppam.

Despite the sky remaining overcast, the Chittoor urban and rural mandals received no rainfall on Wednesday, except for a brief shower in the early hours. However, police and revenue officials kept vigil at the Kaigal and Gangana Sirasu waterfalls in V. Kota and Palamaner mandals.

Annamayya

In Annamayya district, the Rajampeta division received heavy rainfall at 610 mm from Tuesday midnight till Wednesday evening. The Railway Kodur mandal received the highest rainfall of 136mm, with damage reported to the horticulture crops, particularly the banana and citrus crops. In Madanapalle, slight rain to heavy drizzling was reported.

Kurnool

Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjit Basha on Wednesday said NDRF teams have been stationed at all division headquarters to tackle any possible difficulties amid the heavy rains, such as flash floods in low-lying and river bank areas. He said that inundation is likely in residential areas of Kurnool city, Yemmiganur and Adoni, while directing officials to take measures to drain rain water immediately.

At a review meeting with the officials of the Water Resources, Agriculture, Horticulture, Revenue departments, and municipal commissioners, he directed tehsildars, MPDOs and Mandal Special Officers to stay put at their respective mandal headquarters.

Mr. Basha said that rain water is getting stagnated in towns as the drains were not desilted properly and asked officials to focus on removing garbage from the drains. He asked Irrigation department officials to keep sand and cement bags ready to contain the possible breaches in Sunkesula, K-C Canal, Vedavati river and other major streams. He asked the sub-collectors and RDOs to visit the rivers, streams and rivulets in their respective areas and monitor the strength of bunds.

Joint Collector B. Navya said the district recorded moderate rainfall on Wednesday and there was a possibility of recording 40 mm excess rainfall in 10 mandals on Thursday. Kurnool RDO Sandep Kumar said 54 mm rainfall was registered in the Kurnool division and control rooms have been set up in eight mandals in the division.

Rehabilitation centres have also been identified and 12 villages have been identified as low-lying and prone to floods. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the river for hunting and outposts have been set up at C Belagal, Ashok Nagar Bridge and Vakkera Vaagu to prevent people from crossing streams during floods.