Officials on COVID-19 duties absent at many places in Chittoor

Tamballapalle MLA P. Dwarakanath Reddy on Monday expressed concern at the absence of several key officials on COVID-19 task force duty at Punganur, Somala and Chowdepalle mandals in the district. Directed by Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy, the MLA was on a whirlwind inspection of the government offices and hospitals in the mandals.

During his meeting with the officials of Punganur municipality, MPDOs, tahsildars and medical officers of the respective mandals, the MLA found that several officials were not present and were reportedly not attending to their duties at their respective work stations.

The officials found to be absent on the COVID-19 duties included a senior medical officer in Punganur Assembly Constituency, a Drug Inspector, two Agriculture Department officials and a Horticulture Department staff. The MLA said the names of the absentee officials were sent to District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta for immediate suspension, and replacing them with alternative staff to take up COVID-19 duties uninterruptedly.

Meanwhile, patients at the primary health centre at Punganur brought to the notice of Mr. Dwarakanath Reddy that there was no response from the medical and paramedical staff on duty when they approached them regarding apprehensions about general cold and cough.