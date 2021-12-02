Officials on alert with the cyclone warning for North Andhra

SRIKAKULAM:

02 December 2021 08:46 IST

Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district administration have set up control rooms in their respective collectors' offices and all coastal mandal headquarters to minimise the impact of heavy rains with the forecast of Indian Meteorological Department which has a given a cyclone warning, valid up to December.

The control rooms (Vizianagaram-08922-276888) (Srikakulam-08942-240557) will function to monitor the rains' situation and steps to be taken to control huge damage. According to IMD's latest bulletin, formation of low pressure associated with cyclonic circulation extending up to midtropospheric levels may turn into a depression. It is likely to intensify as a cyclonic storm and move coast of North Andhra Pradesh by Saturday, December 4th, 2021.

Apart from heavy rains, gales are likely to move with a speed of 70 km per hour. Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari said that all the necessary precautions were taken to prevent possible damage with the impact of heavy rains. She said that fishermen of Bhogapuram and Pusapati Rega mandals were advised not to venture into the sea for the next three days as sea would be very rough as per the weather bulletins of IMD.

Vizianagaram Collector G.C. Kishore Kumar visited coastal villages of two mandals and directed the revenue and fisheries department officials to take necessary steps to provide shelter, food for people in case of emergency. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said that the local control rooms were set up in mandals from Itchapuram to Ranasthalam located all along 180 km coastal areas. He said that a team of senior officials would handle the crisis which was anticipated with cyclone warning.