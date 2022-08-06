Officials on alert with discharge of floodwaters into Bhairavanitippa

Alert sounded in villages, project gates to be lifted in case of emergency

With the continuous discharge of floodwaters from upland Karnataka into the Bhairavanitippa (BT) project in Gummagutta mandal, 35 km from Kalyandurg, in Anantapur district, the irrigation department officials are closely monitoring the inflows to release the surplus waters downstream into Vedavathi river.

According to information, after a gap of five years, the BT project, with a storage capacity of 1 TMC, has been receiving 2,300 cusecs daily for a week. While the project FRL level is 1,655 feet, the floodwaters have taken the scale to 1,650 feet. The officials say the last such development was in October 2017.

The irrigation officials, in coordination with the revenue and police departments, have sounded an alert in the villages on the banks of Vedavathi, cautioning the public not to move closer to the streams. The officials said that in case of emergency, the project’s gates would be lifted in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, the Parigi irrigation tank in Sri Sathya Sai district has been getting the floodwaters from the uplands for the last one week. On Friday morning, several causeways abutting the tank saw overflowing. Considerable discharge of floodwaters was also reported in Kundu river, a tributary of Penna.

The present situation is under round-the-clock monitoring, officials said.