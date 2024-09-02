GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials on alert after Sunkesula barrage’s mud wall in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh develops minor sagging

The mud wall located towards the Telangana side is reported to have sagged following heavy rains and inflows into the reservoir

Published - September 02, 2024 05:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Concerns arose at the Sunkesula barrage in Kurnool district after a small stretch of the mud wall located towards the Telangana side was reported to have sagged following heavy rains and inflows into the reservoir.

This has led to apprehension among the residents and the irrigation department officials as well. However, the district authorities initiated prompt action after noticing the sagging of the embankment on Sunday evening, and launched efforts to place sandbags in the affected areas.

Officials of the Irrigation Department noted that any damage to the mud wall would pose a potential risk of villages around the Sunkesula barrage and nearby colonies alongside the Tungabhadra in Kurnool getting submerged. The residents of Sunkesula, Edururu, Nijjuru, Mamidulapadu, Munagalapadu and other villages were also put on alert, though the officials perceived no need for any emergency.

The officials observed that the Sunkesula Barrage suffered major damages in 2009 due to flooding, leaving only the concrete structures of the spillway gates. Subsequently, the State government reconstructed the Sunkesula Barrage. However, no permanent constructions were undertaken after the 2009 floods, and efforts to raise the embankments and other structures in the Sunkesula Barrage area did not secure essential funding from the government after the bifurcation of the State.

Heavy rains were reported in Kurnool district for the last three days, with respite since Monday morning, though drizzle continued. The inclement weather due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal coinciding with flooding in Tungabhadra river caused floodwater to pour into the Sunkesula Barrage and flow towards Srisailam reservoir.

Meanwhile, T.G. Bharat, the Minister for State Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, urged the people of the catchment areas under the Sunkesula not to panic. The Minister said that immediate steps were being taken by the district authorities to address the sunken mud embankment at the barrage.

The Irrigation Department officials apprised the situation to Collector P. Ranjit Basha. Directives were issued to ensure the safety of the Sunkesula Barrage without impeding relief measures due to rainfall and flooding in the district.

