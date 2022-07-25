Officials offer ‘Ashadam Sare’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga

The Hindu Bureau July 25, 2022 01:16 IST

The tradition of offering ‘Ashadam Sare’ to the goddess was being followed for the last few years praying for welfare of the people

MLA Velampalli Srinivas, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and other officers offering ‘Ashadam Sare’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas and other officials offered ‘Ashadam Sare’ to Goddess Kanakadurga at Sri Durga Malleswaraswamy Vaarla Devasthanam on Sunday. The temple authorities offered ‘Teertha Prasadams’ to the MLA and police officers on the occasion. On the occasion, the NTR District Police Commissioner said that it was the tradition of offering ‘Ashadam Sare’ to the goddess was being followed for the last few years praying for welfare of the people. Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Babu Rao and Udaya Rani, Additional DCPs, M. Sathi Babu, K. Srinivas Rao and Venkata Ratnam and other officers participated.



