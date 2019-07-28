Officials of various depts. discuss crime prevention measures

Officials of various government departments discussed prevention of cyber crime, domestic violence, child abuse and other offences in the half-yearly crime review at the Police Commissionerate on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao explained the steps being taken for the welfare of senior citizens, tracking of missing cases and prevention of child trafficking and cyber offences.

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said joint operations by Police, Irrigation and Revenue Departments were needed to check sand smuggling in the district. He told the officials to focus on road safety and strict implementation of ban on plastic. Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh discussed traffic and road engineering in the city to prevent road mishaps.

Metropolitan Sessions Judge B.V.L.N. Chakravarthy, Joint Director of Prosecutions Byra Ramakoteswara Rao, Joint Commissioner of Police Nagendra Kumar, Deputy Commissioners of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao and Harshavardhan Raju, Vijayawada Central Jail superintendent K. Raghu, Women Development and Child Welfare Project Director K. Krishna Kumari, judges, public prosecutors and officials of various departments participated.

Briefing the media, Mr. Tirumala Rao said 3,000 cases were registered in the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate in the last six months.