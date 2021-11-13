Officials not taking steps on inter-State transfers, says AIDS Control Employees Union

Visakhapatnam

13 November 2021 19:24 IST

‘National AIDS Control Organisation has given nod for this’

Though the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) has given nod to allow inter-State transfer (Lateral Shifting) of contract employees working in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the employees have been waiting to go to their home States for years as the AP State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TSSACS) are yet to take any step on the issue.

Speaking at the NACO’s national meet to review care, support and treatment to HIV/AIDS patients that concluded here on Saturday, president of AP State AIDS Control Employees’ Union Venu Sudarthi said that about 16 contractual employees, who are natives of Andhra Pradesh, are working in Telangana and one contractual employee, a native of Telangana, is working in Andhra Pradesh.

The NACO in 2016 and 2018 had given instructions to APSACS and TSSACS to give consent for inter-State transfers of SACS employees with the mutual consent, he said.

“We had given a representation to the higher-ups seeking inter-State transfers of SACS employees, as the employees have been facing a lot of hardships, but our pleas were ignored,” he said.

“We are appealing to the DG of NACO Alok Saxena to give clear instructions to Project Directors of SACS for speedy process of the inter-State transfers,” said Mr. Venu.