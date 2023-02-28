Officials, NGOs plan steps to address rising drug abuse among schoolchildren in Andhra Pradesh

February 28, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Principal Secretary, Muddada Ravi Chandra, has stressed the need for maintaining vigil at schools and colleges to prevent drug and substance abuse among children.

The Principal Secretary was speaking at a State-level consultation on ‘Drugs and Substance Abuse Among Children in Andhra Pradesh’, jointly organised by A.P. State Child Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), WD&CW and an NGO, Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Chandra said many street and destitute children were addicted to drugs and smoking, which will increase crime rate and pose a threat to the country in future.

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary, M. Babita, expressing concern over the drug addicts among children, has appealed to the officers to concentrate on vulnerable groups to prevent drug abuse.

“Instances of consumption of drugs is high in schools and colleges. A special unit needs to be constituted with the line departments to curb the menace,” Ms. Babitha said, adding that the APSLSA is organising awareness programmes on human trafficking, bonded labour, drug and substance abuse, child labour and other issues.

“We are also extending legal aid to the victims and organising meetings with the line departments,” the Member Secretary said and thanked CRAF Chairman Fr. Thomas Koshy and State Programme Director, Dr. P. Francis Thambi.

APSCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao has expressed concern over the rising drug abuse among children, particularly the schoolgoing children, in many districts in the State.

“The Commission has been receiving complaints on sale and supply of drugs and tobacco products to students at schools. We are worried about the future of the children and the nation, as the situation is alarming in some pockets,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

Dr. Francis Thambi has appealed to the Excise, Grama and Ward Sachivalayam, Police, Education, WD&CW and other department personnel to keep a vigil on drug smugglers and peddlers moving around schools and take stern action against them as per law.

Fr. Thomas Koshy said a continuous drive should be taken up against drug abuse, and asked NGOs and the officers to join hands to put an end to the menace.

SCPCR Members J. Rajendra Prasad, G. Seetharam, M. Lakshmi Devi and B. Padmavathi, CID Superintendent of Police, K.G.V. Saritha, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) executive director Dhanunjay Tingal, SLCA Chairperson Uma Raj, Prof. D. Vijaya Lakshmi, Department of Psychiatry, Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, and others spoke.

Child Welfare Committee Chairpersons, members of Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), Mahila Police, Disha Mahila Police, District Child Protection Officers and other officers were among those present.