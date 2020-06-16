Officials make mask mandatory in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

16 June 2020 23:38 IST

₹100 fine against violators; Vijayawada and nearby areas witness 690 cases

As the number of COVID-19 cases witnessed a huge spike in the recent past, the district administration has decided to impose a fine of ₹100 on persons not using a mask as an effort to contain virus transmission through droplets. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is already imposing fine on violators from more than a month and collected over ₹1.5 lakh fine from over 1,000 persons.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said there were 791 cases in the district, and in Vijayawada and surrounding areas alone there were 690 cases.

He asked people to wear masks when they were in public places and the officials concerned would enforce the rule and impose fine.

He said Section 144 would be in force from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the district and only essential stores and some commercial establishment would be allowed to open in containment zones. He said a list of revised containment zones would be released soon.

Mr. Imtiaz said 18 hospitals had been readied for COVID treatment in the district and four were already being used.