Officials make mask mandatory in Vijayawada

As the number of COVID-19 cases witnessed a huge spike in the recent past, the district administration has decided to impose a fine of ₹100 on persons not using a mask as an effort to contain virus transmission through droplets. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is already imposing fine on violators from more than a month and collected over ₹1.5 lakh fine from over 1,000 persons.
District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said there were 791 cases in the district, and in Vijayawada and surrounding areas alone there were 690 cases.
He asked people to wear masks when they were in public places and the officials concerned would enforce the rule and impose fine.
He said Section 144 would be in force from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the district and only essential stores and some commercial establishment would be allowed to open in containment zones. He said a list of revised containment zones would be released soon.
Mr. Imtiaz said 18 hospitals had been readied for COVID treatment in the district and four were already being used.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath