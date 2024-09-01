ADVERTISEMENT

Officials lift all 70 crest gates, discharge 8.56 lakh cusecs of floodwaters from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada

Published - September 01, 2024 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is the highest since October 5, 2009, they say; second warning issued as more flood is expected; people in low-lying areas advised to remain alert, and move fishing boats and head of cattle to safety

G V R Subba Rao
Prakasam Barrage in full flow following heavy inflows, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Water Resources Department officials issued the second flood warning at Prakasam Barrage across the Krishna in Vijayawada on September 1 (Sunday) within nine hours of issuing the first on August 31.

About 9 lakh cusecs of floodwaters were discharged from the barrage into the sea by lifting all its 70 crest gates, the largest since October 5, 2009.

The NTR and Krishna district administrations remained vigilant as the low-lying areas downstream the barrage were inundated.

The officials anticipate more inflows to the barrage, and expect it to cross the 10 lakh-cusec mark by midnight.

The barrage received 8,56,261 cusecs of water by 4.30 p.m. The officials released 500 cusecs into the canals. The water discharged was 5,82,110 cusecs by 7.30 a.m. when the first warning was in force.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath said the inflow and outflow at various projects were — Srisailam (3,60,030 cusecs and 4,86,715 cusecs); Nagarjuna Sagar (4,93,782 cusecs and 5,75,903 cusecs); Pulichintala (6,20,900 cusecs and 6,75,230 cusecs; and at Prakasam Barrage (7,69,443 cusecs by noon).

Mr. Kurmanath urged people in the low-lying areas to remain vigilant and stay away from water bodies and fishing. People were also advised move their fishing boats and head of cattle to safety.

