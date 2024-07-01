ADVERTISEMENT

Officials launch ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign in Vijayawada

Published - July 01, 2024 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Dengue, malaria and seasonal diseases are common during the monsoon, and the corporation is organising door-to-door campaigns involving health secretaries, malaria workers and ANMs, says VMC Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Monday launched the ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign and released posters for the same at the Command Control Room at the VMC office. The two-month long campaign has been taken up across the State following directions from Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Y. Satya Kumar Yadav.

The Commissioner said dengue, malaria and seasonal diseases are common during the monsoon, and the corporation is organising door-to-door campaigns involving health secretaries, malaria workers and ANMs.

Efforts are being made to ensure that there is no stagnation of sewage or rainwater to prevent mosquito breeding, he said, adding that anti-larvae operations are being conducted regularly. The Commissioner said measures are being taken to ensure that drinking water pipelines do not mix with sewage and desilting operations are conducted regularly.

Meanwhile, NTR District Collector Srijana Gummalla also released posters for the campaign and laid emphasis on measures to be taken to keep the children, aged below five, safe from seasonal diseases. The campaign will go on until August 31.

