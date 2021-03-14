Officials interact with fishermen in State

Seven teams comprising personnel from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard District Headquarters 6, Coastal Security Police (AP) and representatives of the Fisheries Department jointly interacted with fishermen in the coastal districts of the State on March 12, as part of the nationwide campaign to kick-start the celebrations of 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. The teams interacted with the fishermen and their families in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Similar events were conducted by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard in 75 coastal villages across the length and breadth of the country. under the theme - ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ - as a curtain raiser, 75 weeks prior to Independence Day on August 15, 2022.
During the Community Interaction programme, the fishermen community were informed of the historical significance of March12 , as it was on this day in 1930 that Mahatma Gandhi started ‘Dandi March’ as part of the civil disobedience movement against the monopoly of the British on salt.
Coastal security
The programme was also aimed at improving bonhomie with the fishermen community and to reiterate the vital role that they(fishermen) have been playing by being the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Armed Forces in ensuring security of the coastal assets all along the coast of the State.
