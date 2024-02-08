Officials instructed to help set up more industries in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh

February 08, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Collector M. Gowthami has asked the officials to encourage entrepreneurs in all possible ways for the establishment of more industries in Anantapur district.

Chairing a meeting of the 47th District Industries & Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) in the Collectorate here on February 8 (Thursday), the Collector said the industries that provide employment opportunities should be encouraged.

The officials of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) were instructed to take steps to set up industries in the plots allotted for the respective units in industrial estates and submit the monthly progress report.

At the meeting, approval was given to grant a subsidy of ₹83.69 lakh for nine units as per the Industrial Policy 2015-20 in the district. Similarly, ₹69.78 lakh for eight units were granted as per the 2020-23 policy, and ₹12.79 lakh for one unit under the Jagananna Badugu Vikasam scheme.

Single window portal

Ms. Gowthami said that 75 applications were received through the single window portal in November and December 2023 and January 2024, out of which 58 were approved within the stipulated time. The remaining 17 applications would be approved soon, she said.

Regarding the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 1,037 applications were sent to various banks in 2023-24 financial year and 252 of them were grounded.

The Collector also reviewed the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana with the district committee members.

Senior officials of the APIIC, revenue, police, fire, and factories departments were present in the meeting.

