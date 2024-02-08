GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials instructed to help set up more industries in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh

Collector asks APIIC officials to take steps to set up units in industrial estates and submit monthly progress report

February 08, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
District Collector M. Gowthami chairing the 47th DIEPC meeting in Anantapur on Thursday.

District Collector M. Gowthami chairing the 47th DIEPC meeting in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector M. Gowthami has asked the officials to encourage entrepreneurs in all possible ways for the establishment of more industries in Anantapur district.

Chairing a meeting of the 47th District Industries & Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) in the Collectorate here on February 8 (Thursday), the Collector said the industries that provide employment opportunities should be encouraged.

The officials of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) were instructed to take steps to set up industries in the plots allotted for the respective units in industrial estates and submit the monthly progress report.

At the meeting, approval was given to grant a subsidy of ₹83.69 lakh for nine units as per the Industrial Policy 2015-20 in the district. Similarly, ₹69.78 lakh for eight units were granted as per the 2020-23 policy, and ₹12.79 lakh for one unit under the Jagananna Badugu Vikasam scheme.

Single window portal

Ms. Gowthami said that 75 applications were received through the single window portal in November and December 2023 and January 2024, out of which 58 were approved within the stipulated time. The remaining 17 applications would be approved soon, she said.

Regarding the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 1,037 applications were sent to various banks in 2023-24 financial year and 252 of them were grounded.

The Collector also reviewed the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana with the district committee members.

Senior officials of the APIIC, revenue, police, fire, and factories departments were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.