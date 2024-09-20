ADVERTISEMENT

Officials inspect RGUKT Nuzvid IIIT campus amid complaints over poor quality food

Published - September 20, 2024 07:12 pm IST - NUZVID (ELURU DISTRICT)

A committee appointed by the university will check food quality and hygiene in hostel kitchens and dining halls, says Commissioner of Collegiate Education P. Bhaskar

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A team of officials interacting with students at a hostel on Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies campus at Nuzvid in Eluru district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of officials visited the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT campus and enquired about the facilities on September 20 (Friday), in the aftermath of students falling sick and complaining over poor quality food and unhygienic conditions in the hostel dining halls.

A team comprising Commissioner of Collegiate Education P. Bhaskar, A.P. State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. K. Rammohan Rao, Eluru Collector K. Vetri Selvi and Nuzvid Revenue Divisional Officer Y. Bhavani Shankar inspected the campus.

Mr. Bhaskar said the government has decided to make the necessary changes in the RGUKT in view of complaints made by some students. He asked the university officials to change the mess contractor and ensure that the new contractor followed the rules.

“The university management will appoint a committee comprising the staff and students’ representatives to check the food quality and hygiene in kitchens and dining halls. The committee should review the situation once in a week,” he said.

The officers inspected the dining halls, kitchen, and store rooms, and verified the quality of groceries used in food preparation. They interacted with the students and asked about the quality of food served in the IIIT hostels.

The team of officers conducted a review meeting with RGUKT IIIT in-charge Vice-Chancellor M. Vijay Kumar, Registrar S. Amarendra Kumar and Chief Administrative Officer Bandi Prasad.

