Officials inspect passengers’ amenities, train pantry cars at Eluru railway station

The commercial department officers inspected the Eluru railway station and the pantry cars of express trains on August 16 (Friday).

The teams led by Vijayawada Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Md. Ali Khan inspected passengers’ amenities, parcel office, catering, display of QR codes at various stalls, booking counters and other facilities on the railway station premises.

The officers inspected the pantry car of Konark Express and other trains and examined the food items being served to passengers. Mr. Ali Khan examined the manufacturing and expiry dates of the packaged commodities, hygiene in the pantry cars and the ID cards of the vendors.

The commercial department inspectors and other officers who participated in the raids asked the pantry car managers and staff to adhere to the guidelines and safety measures issued by the Railway Board.

The surprise raids were aimed at rendering quality services to passengers, maintaining good standards and providing pleasant travel experience to the public, said the South Central Railway (SCR) officials.

