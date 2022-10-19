Officials inspect IGMC stadium in Vijayawada ahead of Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Day programme

Additional Director General of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi placing a wreath at the martyr’s phylon during the rehearsals of Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Day, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, in Vijayawada on Wednesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Additional Director General of Police Shankha Brata Bagchi visited Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium here on October 19 (Wednesday) and reviewed the security arrangements for Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Day programme to held on October 21.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to attend the programme and pay tributes to the police martyrs at the stadium

Dr. Bagchi, enquired Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and other officers about the arrangements made at the stadium.

Earlier, District Collector S. Dilli Rao and Sub Collector Aditi Singh visited the ground and reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme.

Police imposed traffic restrictions on in the city from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on October 21 for the programme, said the police.