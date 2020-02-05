Andhra Pradesh

Officials inspect colleges to ensure transparency in exams

APSERMC member V. Narayana Reddy overseeing conduct of practical examinations at a college in Nellore on Tuesday.

APSERMC member V. Narayana Reddy overseeing conduct of practical examinations at a college in Nellore on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Board of Intermediate Education practical tests were held across the district

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) practical examinations were conducted across SPSR Nellore district on Tuesday.

A team of officials led by Andhra Pradesh School Education, Regulation and Monitoring Committee(APSERMC) member V. Narayana Reddy visited several junior colleges to ensure that the examinations in Botany, Zoology, Physics and Chemistry practicals were conducted in a transparent manner. Intermediate Board Regional Inspection Officer Mallikarjuna Reddy also joined him.

The inspection comes in wake of a few complaints about the alleged collusion of some colleges with the officials in order that their students secured maximum marks.

Mr. Reddy warned that criminal cases would be booked against those indulging in malpractices and also against any erring staff of junior colleges and Intermediate Board. In all, 26716 students were issued hall tickets for appearing in the practical examinations.

