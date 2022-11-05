Officials inspect arrangements at Krishna River ghats

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar and NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the arrangements being made at the Krishna River ghats ahead of Karthika Somavaram, here on Saturday.

The officials visited Bhavani Ghat, Durga Ghat and Punnami Ghat where a large number of people are expected to take a dip in the Krishna on Monday.

The officials inquired about the safety measures in place to prevent devotees from venturing into the river beyond the barricades.

Mr. Swapnil asked officials to ensure proper sanitation on the ghats and told them not to allow devotees to litter the surroundings.