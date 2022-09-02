Officials inspect 118 petrol pumps in A.P., book 17 cases

Officials of the Legal Metrology (LM) Department booked 17 cases in raids conducted on 118 petrol pumps in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Tirupati and Palnadu districts of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The teams inspected metres, pumps and other equipment at 50 petrol pumps in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district and registered 2 cases for short measure of fuel and two for other violations, said LM Director General and Controller, K.R.M. Kishore Kumar.

The teams booked 10 cases during checks on 42 petrol outlets in Palnadu district and 3 cases in Tirupati district.

Mr. Kishore Kumar said the raids were continuing in other districts, and warned of stern action owners for violation of norms.