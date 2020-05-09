Officials in Nellore on alert as Koyambedu cases rise

The spiralling cases of the infection in Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market in Chennai has set the alarm bells ringing in SPSR Nellore district.

Given the fact that Nellore accounts for a substantial number of transactions every day with the wholesale traders in Tamil Nadu, Collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu took up measures to prevent the spread of the disease at the A.C. Subba Reddy vegetable market here.

One more discharged

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases came down further to 32 in the district with one more person getting discharged in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of discharged patients rose to 61 in the district.

Reviewing the health situation with officials, Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav said more patients were likely to be discharged in the coming week.

The total number of confirmed cases remained at 96. As many as three patients died from the infection so far.

Prakasam’s tally

Talking about the migrant workers, the Minister said about 1,200 of them were sent by a special train to Patna, adding that efforts were on to bring back 74 persons stranded in Delhi after they went for a religious congregation.

They were also in talks with the State government officials in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkand to transport migrant workers, the Minister added.

In Prakasam district, the officials heaved a sigh of relief as no new case was reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

Further, 60 of the 61 patients in isolation ward have been cured.

Meanwhile, activists of CPI(M) frontal organisations led by Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam city Secretary A. Srinivasa Rao distributed 11 different varieties of vegetables and rice to about 100 families.

The Centre should provide ₹7,500 each to all poor families to cope with lockdown 3.0, the activists demanded.