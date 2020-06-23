Officials have tough time tackling quarantined migrant workers

Managing the migrant labourers staying in quarantine centres has become a Herculean task for the Srikakulam district administration. Many returnees have been agitating for their immediate ‘release’ from the centres as they have been staying there for more than a month.
Around 40,000 returnees have been sent to the quarantine centres at Srikakulam, Tekkali, Palasa and other places. Some of them have been kept at the temporary facilitation centres created in government schools and colleges.
Although the COVID-19 test results were negative for a majority of the returnees, officials did not want to take any chance in view of the rapid spread of the diseases – the total cases have reportedly gone up to 587 in the district.
Varying results
It has been observed that many who tested negative initially tested positive in the second and third tests. “We are retaining them in the quarantine centres since their family members will be at risk if they show symptoms later,” said a senior official. However, he admitted that the government was unable to provide facilities at the temporary centres established in government schools.
Feedback
Collector J. Nivas directed the officials concerned to listen to the grievances of the labourers since the feedback would be useful to improve the conditions in other centres also.
